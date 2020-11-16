Olsen (foot) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Olsen regularly has popped up with a foot injury on Seattle's first practice of the week this season, but he has yet to miss a single game. Barring any setbacks in his practice activity, there's no reason to believe that the veteran tight end is in danger of missing Thursday's divisional contest against the Cardinals.

