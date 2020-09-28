Olsen caught five of six targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

Olsen had his best game as a Seahawk, and while he didn't find the end zone, he was just inches short of the paydirt at the end of the first half. He notched four first downs as well, having established trust with Russell Wilson in key situations. The 35-year-old TE isn't the 1,000-yard receiver he used to be, but the Seahawks' pass-heavy game plans bode well for him, so he's a viable option in deeper fantasy formats.