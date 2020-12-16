The Seahawks designated Olsen (foot) for return from IR on Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Olsen will now have a 21-day window to be evaluated at practice without counting against the active roster. The veteran tight end appears to be making an impressively quick recovery from the ruptured plantar fascia in his left foot, considering that he's only missed three games and could be eligible to return as early as Sunday's contest against the Football Team. Of course, the Seahawks could wait until as late as Week 17 to activate Olsen.
