Olsen didn't haul in his long target in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.
Olsen was targeted on the first drive, but the ball slipped through his hands and was intercepted by Devin McCourty, who took it the other way for a touchdown. The veteran TE didn't receive another target for the rest of the game. It was a costly mistake, but Olsen still logged 71 percent of the offensive snaps -- higher than Week 1's 66 percent. He'll continue to be the No. 1 TE in Seattle moving forward, but his fantasy value is touchdown-dependant.