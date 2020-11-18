Olsen (foot) practiced without limitations Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Olsen was limited during the first practice of the week, which has been the case almost all season, but he's back to full speed ahead of Thursday's clash against the Cardinals. The 35-year-old tight end's role has fluctuated this season, but he led Seattle tight ends in snap share (72 percent) and targets (four) in last week's loss to the Rams. Curiously, he has logged exactly half of his snaps from the slot this season, so perhaps he could be utilized more in the offense this week if Tyler Lockett (knee) sits out.
