Olsen (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Olsen returned from a fascia tear in his left foot for last week's win over the Rams. He was clearly being eased into action by playing just 12 of 63 snaps on offense, so missing Wednesday's practice could be part of his recovery plan. His status shouldn't concern fantasy managers, as there's a decent chance that both Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly handle more reps than Olsen on Sunday against the 49ers.