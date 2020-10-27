Olsen caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals.

Olsen was inches away from a solid fantasy day, as he appeared to catch a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but upon an official review the call was reversed, as the veteran tight end didn't get both feet down. It's been an underwhelming campaign for Olsen despite being part of the highest-scoring offense in the league, as he's posted a 17-158-1 line through the first six games. Furthermore, he's starting to lose ground to third-year tight end Will Dissly, who recorded two receptions for 38 yards while playing just three fewer snaps than Olsen on Sunday.