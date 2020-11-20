Olsen suffered a non-contact apparent left leg injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Olsen appeared to injure his lower left leg, ankle or calf, and he had to receive support from trainers in order to limp off the field. The veteran tight end then immediately went into the injury tent on the sideline. Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister are Seattle's only remaining active tight ends.