Seahawks' Grey Zabel: Cleared to play vs. Tennessee
Zabel (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Zabel spent Week 12 prep managing a knee injury he sustained during the Seahawks' Week 11 loss to the Rams. The rookie first-rounder has done enough in pregame warmups to be cleared to play Sunday and will start at left guard.