Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Zabel is considered "day-to-day" due to a knee injury he sustained during Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

"Really fortunate. [Zabel] avoided a significant injury, which is really positive," Macdonald added during Monday's press conference. Zabel suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, and his practice participation over the coming days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Titans in Week 12. If Zabel is unable to play, then Christian Haynes will be the top candidate to start at left guard.