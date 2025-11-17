Zabel suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Zabel went down with the knee injury late in the fourth quarter, and he was ultimately unable to be on the field for the team's final possession of the game. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that Seattle won't know the extent of the injury until Zabel can undergo an MRI. Christian Haynes took over at left guard in Zabel's absence, and he'd likely remain in that spot if Zabel is sidelined moving forward.