Hebert has signed a deal with the Seahawks has an undrafted free agent, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Hebert tallied 431 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions during his final season at Louisiana Tech in 2022. He will now look to turn some heads during OTAs and training camp. Still, he is joining a crowded tight end room, so it will be difficult for him to ultimately earn a spot on the team's final roster ahead of Week 1.