Seattle signed Bryant on Wednesday, Ari Horton of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The details of the deal are unknown at this point, but Bryant fits with the Seahawks' recent approach of seeking out hard-nosed tight ends. 2024 fourth-rounder AJ Barner, 2025 second-rounder Elijah Arroyo and veteran Eric Saubert are all likely to make Seattle's 53-man roster to start the 2026 season, but there's a decent chance the team keeps four tight ends, meaning one of Bryant or Nick Kallerup could potentially make the opening roster too.