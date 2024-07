The Seahawks signed Manning (undisclosed) to a contract Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Manning signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023. He was let go by the team as part of roster cuts and bounced around on multiple practice squads last year before being let go by the Panthers in June. He was a five-year starter at left tackle in Hawaii, and he'll compete for a depth spot on Seattle's offensive line during training camp.