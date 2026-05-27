Seahawks' Irvin Charles: Dealt to Seattle

The Jets traded Charles (knee) to the Seahawks on Wednesday in exchange for a 2028 conditional seventh-round pick, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Charles was sidelined all of last season due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 28-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Jets in 2024, failing to haul in his lone target while playing 221 total snaps (212 on special teams, nine on offense). Now in Seattle, Charles will likely compete for another special-teams role ahead of the 2026 season.