Seahawks' Isaiah Battle: Waived by Seattle
Battle was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The prospect of an offensive lineman being the odd man left out became rather obvious once Seattle made the trade for veteran offensive lineman Duane Brown. Unfortunately for Battle, he was victim of the deal.
