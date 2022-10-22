Seahawks' Isaiah Dunn: Out Sunday By RotoWire Staff Oct 21, 2022 at 11:05 pm ET • 1 min read Dunn (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.No surprise here, as Dunn was unable to practice all week. As a result of his absence, Justin Coleman could see some extra snaps providing depth in the secondary. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.