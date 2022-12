The Seahawks signed Mack off waivers from Baltimore on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Mack got into two games with Baltimore this season, playing 27 defensive snaps and registering three tackles (one solo). He hasn't done much in the NFL since his rookie campaign with Tennessee in 2019, when he played in 13 contests and totaled eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Seattle waived Daviyon Nixon on Tuesday in a corresponding move.