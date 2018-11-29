The Seahawks activated McKissic (foot) from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Initially injured preseason Week 2, McKissic's recovery from a Jones fracture in his foot extended well into the regular season. He returned to practice Nov. 19, but ultimately the Seahawks opted for a safe approach and kept him on IR for a 12th straight week. In the first practice post-activation to the 53-man roster, he wasn't included on the corresponding injury report, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. If he's active Sunday against the 49ers, McKissic will provide the offense with a viable receiving threat out of the backfield. but it's unlikely he pushes Chris Carson, Mike Davis or even Rashaad Penny for carries.

