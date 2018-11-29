Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Added to 53-man roster
The Seahawks activated McKissic (foot) from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Initially injured in the second week of the preseason, McKissic's recovery from a Jones fracture extended well into the regular season. He returned to practice Nov. 19, but the Seahawks opted for a safe approach and kept him on IR for a 12th straight week. In the first practice post-activation, McKissic wasn't included on the corresponding injury report, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. If he's active Sunday against the 49ers, McKissic will provide the offense with a viable receiving threat out of the backfield. However, it's unlikely he pushes Chris Carson, Mike Davis or even Rashaad Penny for carries.
