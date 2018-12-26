McKissic notched a six-yard run during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

Make it three touches in four games back for McKissic, all of them in his last two games. The second-year back is unlikely to play anything more than a minor supporting role down the stretch, particularly with playoff seeding yet to be finalized and a crowded Seattle backfield. A favorable matchup does await Sunday against Arizona's bottom-10 run defense, giving up 4.8 yards per carry.

