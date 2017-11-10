McKissic rushed five times for 26 yards and brought in four of five targets for 20 yards in Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals.

The rookie saw some extra snaps once C.J. Prosise went down with an ankle injury, and he parlayed the opportunity into career-high totals in carries and receptions. McKissic could continue handling primary pass-catching duties out of the backfield if Prosise remains sidelined for a Week 11 tilt versus the Falcons, and his elusiveness also gives him an opportunity to make the best out of the offensive line's typically substandard blocking.

