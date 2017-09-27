Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Could fill in for Prosise on Sunday
Coach Pete Carroll said that McKissic will fill in as a third-down back if C.J. Prosise (ankle) doesn't play Sunday against the Colts, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The oft-injured Prosise is being listed as week-to-week and appears doubtful to play Sunday. The versatile McKissic looked good in the Prosise role during the preseason, catching passes both out of the backfield and while split out wide. Prosise had five targets in the Seahawks' Week 3 loss to the Titans, totaling seven touches for 74 yards. Don't expect McKissic to be involved to that extent, but he apparently won't have to fight Thomas Rawls or Eddie Lacy for touches.
More News
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...