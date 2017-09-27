Coach Pete Carroll said that McKissic will fill in as a third-down back if C.J. Prosise (ankle) doesn't play Sunday against the Colts, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The oft-injured Prosise is being listed as week-to-week and appears doubtful to play Sunday. The versatile McKissic looked good in the Prosise role during the preseason, catching passes both out of the backfield and while split out wide. Prosise had five targets in the Seahawks' Week 3 loss to the Titans, totaling seven touches for 74 yards. Don't expect McKissic to be involved to that extent, but he apparently won't have to fight Thomas Rawls or Eddie Lacy for touches.