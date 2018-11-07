Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Expected to practice Week 11
McKissic (foot) is expected to return to practice Week 11, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
McKissic is expected to return to practice for the first time since August in Week 11, and will be eligible to come off injured reserve whenever the Seahawks deem him to have fully recovered from a broken bone in his foot. It's difficult to pinpoint exactly how McKissic might fit into Seattle's crowded running back room, but the third-year pro's abilities as a pass catcher and kick returner should earn him a role of some kind in the Seahawks' offense when healthy.
More News
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Still facing uncertain timeline•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Won't practice this week•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured foot•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Minimal impact Saturday•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Ineffective on ground•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Signs ERFA tender•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...