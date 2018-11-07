McKissic (foot) is expected to return to practice Week 11, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

McKissic is expected to return to practice for the first time since August in Week 11, and will be eligible to come off injured reserve whenever the Seahawks deem him to have fully recovered from a broken bone in his foot. It's difficult to pinpoint exactly how McKissic might fit into Seattle's crowded running back room, but the third-year pro's abilities as a pass catcher and kick returner should earn him a role of some kind in the Seahawks' offense when healthy.

