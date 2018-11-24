Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Eyeing Week 14 return
Coach Pete Carroll has been impressed with McKissic (foot) during this week's practices but stressed he may not return until Week 14 versus the Vikings, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carroll emphasized that while McKissic looked "terrific", there was no reason to rush him back with how well the backfield committee of Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis was working. McKissic is a dual-threat running back that will make Seattle's backfield even more difficult to figure out.
