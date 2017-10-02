Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Finds pay dirt twice Sunday night
McKissic rushed four times for 38 yards and caught his only target for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 46-18 victory over the Colts.
After starting the season as a healthy scratch three times in as many games, McKissic introduced himself to the league in a big way Sunday. Filling in for an injured C.J. Prosise (ankle) as the Seahawks' primary receiving back, the undrafted rookie out of Arkansas State took it the house on two separate occasions, including a 30-yard rushing score and a 27-yard catch, and was a big reason why Seattle was able to bury Indianapolis in the second half. However, this statistical outburst may be short-lived, as the 5-foot-10, 195 scatback is unlikely push Eddie Lacy for early-down carries in the wake of Chris Carson's leg injury, not to mention that Prosise could return as soon as this week to steal reps on passing downs.
