Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Finishes season with combined 453 yards
McKissic totaled 187 rushing yards and 266 receiving yards through 13 games in 2017.
McKissic was picked up by Seattle during the offseason last year for his combination of rushing and receiving skills. Though he didn't see extended run at any point during the season, he averaged 4.1 yards per rush and 7.8 yards per reception to go along with three scores on the season. He didn't get more than five receptions or seven rushes in any particular game, instead putting up consistent but small production on a week by week basis. If he's able to see a larger role in the Seattle offense in 2018 he could have some value in certain fantasy formats.
