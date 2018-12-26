McKissic took his lone carry for six yards during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

That makes three touches in four games for McKissic this season, with all of them coming in the last two weeks. The second-year back is unlikely to play anything more than a minor supporting role behind Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny (knee) in Week 17 against the Cardinals and any postseason contests to follow.

More News
Our Latest Stories