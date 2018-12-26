Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Garners carry in win
McKissic took his lone carry for six yards during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.
That makes three touches in four games for McKissic this season, with all of them coming in the last two weeks. The second-year back is unlikely to play anything more than a minor supporting role behind Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny (knee) in Week 17 against the Cardinals and any postseason contests to follow.
More News
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Notches first touches of the year•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Non-factor in season debut•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Added to 53-man roster•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: May return shortly•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Eyeing Week 14 return•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Not activated from IR yet•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...