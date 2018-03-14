The Seahawks gave McKissic, an exclusive rights free agent, a tender Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The 2016 undrafted free agent has developed into a semi-reliable option in the post-Marshawn Lynch era in Seattle. Notably, McKissic racked up 46 rushes for 187 yards (4.1 YPC), reeled in 34 of 46 passes (73.9 percent catch rate) for 266 yards, and scored thrice in 13 games last season. While the Seahawks are holding onto McKissic, they did not do the same with restricted free agents Thomas Rawls and Mike Davis, leaving McKissic, Chris Carson (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) as the only RBs on the roster. To date, the team has hosted recent visits with veteran backs like Jonathan Stewart, who signed with the Giants, and DeMarco Murray. If the latter inks a deal with the 'Hawks, McKissic would be relegated to a part-time gig in 2018, but the same could come to pass if a running back is tabbed in the upcoming draft.