McKissic rushed one time for minus-1 yard and hauled in two passes for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts. He also returned two kicks for 59 yards and two punts for minus-1 yard.

McKissic didn't shine in any category, but he wasn't given much to work with in the ground game either. Also, the third-year pro likely won't be used as a return man during the season since Seattle has Tyler Lockett, so those contributions may be negligible. It's a crowded backfield already, so McKissic will need to make big moves in the next few games to secure a final roster spot.