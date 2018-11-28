McKissic (foot) could return to the Seahawks' active roster in the next couple days, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

McKissic's agent sent a tweet Tuesday vaguely indicating as much, and the Seahawks have yet to make a corresponding roster move after releasing Keenan Reynolds. Contrarily, coach Pete Carroll said last week that the 25-year-old may not return until Week 14 against the Vikings (Dec. 10), so at this point it's anyone's guess when he's actually activated. The rest of the Seahawks' running backs are currently healthy, so there's no reason for the team to rush his return.