Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Minimal impact Saturday
McKissic rushed one time for six yards during Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.
It was the second straight contest in which McKissic earned just one carry, and he was absent in the passing game after notching two catches in the first exhibition outing. McKissic was used again as a return man, fielding two kicks and three punts, but the results weren't anything special and surely won't dethrone Tyler Lockett (foot) as the Seahawks' top returner. McKissic is on his way to becoming the odd man out in Seattle's backfield.
