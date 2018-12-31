McKissic played just one offensive snap and didn't log a carry or target in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

McKissic didn't record more than three offensive snaps in a game since returning to action in Week 13, but he garnered three carries, including one in the red zone, during that span. The third-year pro's main contribution to the team is on special teams, and that will likely continue into the playoffs, starting Saturday versus the Cowboys.

