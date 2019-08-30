McKissic carried the ball twice for zero yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Raiders.

McKissic was outclassed by fellow back, C.J. Prosise, (five carries 42 yards) and while that doesn't bode well for their ongoing battle for third back on the depth chart, the lesser workload could also mean that the coaching staff knows what is has in McKissic already. Whatever the case may be, we will find out which of the two change-of-pace/receiving backs make the 53-man roster this weekend.