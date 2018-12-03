McKissic received one target in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

The third-year pro was activated from injured reserve earlier in the week after missing the first 11 games due to a foot injury. Despite the Seahawks holding a substantial lead for the majority of the game, McKissic didn't get a look until midway through the fourth quarter. McKissic's strong suit is the passing game, but both Chris Carson and Mike Davis have showed the same ability out of the backfield. He'll likely be used for a change of pace moving forward.

