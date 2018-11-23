Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Not activated from IR yet
Coach Pete Carroll said McKissic (foot) won't be activated from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's game in Carolina, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Carroll told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle that McKissic put together a good week of practice, but the Seahawks don't want to press the issue with his recovering foot. Helping the decision-making process is the relative health of the rest of the backfield, as Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny are all available at the moment. Beyond this weekend, McKissic's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 2 against the 49ers.
More News
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Returns to practice•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: On track to practice Week 12•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Won't practice Week 11•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Expected to practice Week 11•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Still facing uncertain timeline•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Won't practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12