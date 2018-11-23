Coach Pete Carroll said McKissic (foot) won't be activated from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's game in Carolina, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carroll told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle that McKissic put together a good week of practice, but the Seahawks don't want to press the issue with his recovering foot. Helping the decision-making process is the relative health of the rest of the backfield, as Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny are all available at the moment. Beyond this weekend, McKissic's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 2 against the 49ers.