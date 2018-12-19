Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Notches first touches of the year
McKissic ran for two yards on two carries during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the 49ers.
The low-end output came after two touchless games and a season otherwise lost to a foot injury. The Seahawks have a pretty crowded backfield and so even minimal action for McKissic likely depends on the health of rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny (knee), whose status is up in the air for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If Penny is out, McKissic figures to get a handful of touches against the league's worst run defense, surrendering 5.0 yards per opponent carry.
