Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Nursing foot sprain
McKissic suffered a mild foot sprain during Saturday's practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Another player fell on the back of McKissic's foot during Saturday's practice session, causing the injury. It's unclear at this point when he could return to practice, though the Seahawks are likely to exercise caution with the 25-year-old back.
