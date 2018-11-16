Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he anticipates McKissic (foot) will be ready to practice next week and potentially play in the team's next game Nov. 25 against the Panthers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Considering McKissic has been idle since late August while recovering from a broken foot, it's unclear where he stands from a conditioning standpoint. The Seahawks should be able to suss that out quickly when McKissic is back practicing again, but Carroll's comments suggest the running back may not need much time to get back to full speed. If McKissic is added to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week 12 contest, he could assume the spot of pass-catching specialist C.J. Prosise, who has been inactive for four of the team's last six contests.