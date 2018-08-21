McKissic will be out 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McKissic already seemed to be on the wrong side of the bubble in Seattle after rushing just two times for five yards and hauling in three passes for 14 yards through two preseason games. This injury may expedite his departure, as the Seahawks can waive him with an injury settlement or place him on IR to free up a roster spot. C.J. Prosise is left as the main pass-catching threat in the backfield, though his own injury owes could inspire the team to bring in more competition.