McKissic ran for 15 yards on three carries and added five catches for 20 yards during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.

McKissic led Seattle's backs with 31 offensive snaps on Sunday, one more than Mike Davis. He offers special versatility for the Seahawks with his ability to move around the formation and snag passes. McKissic has topped 50 total yards just twice this season, but he's also managed to catch at least four passes in four of his last five games. He doesn't put up enough raw numbers to warrant much consideration in most leagues but could be a PPR-league sleeper.