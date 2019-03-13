Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Receives tender
McKissic was tendered a contract by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
McKissic spent the first 11 games of last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, and notched only three rushing attempts for eight yards during the five regular-season games he was healthy. He'll spend the offseason working to earn a pass-catching role as a compliment to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.
More News
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Scores late TD•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: No touches in season finale•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Garners carry in win•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Notches first touches of the year•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Non-factor in season debut•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Added to 53-man roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...