McKissic was tendered a contract by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

McKissic spent the first 11 games of last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, and notched only three rushing attempts for eight yards during the five regular-season games he was healthy. He'll spend the offseason working to earn a pass-catching role as a compliment to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.