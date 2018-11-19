McKissic (foot) returned to practice Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McKissic has officially been designated to return from injured reserve and Monday's return to the field opens a 21-day window for the Seahawks to promote the running back to the active roster. He won't count against the 53-man roster until that point. Given Seattle's lack of a clear receiving specialist in the backfield, McKissic could be in store for a sizable offensive role whenever he's cleared to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories