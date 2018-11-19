Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Returns to practice
McKissic (foot) returned to practice Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
McKissic has officially been designated to return from injured reserve and Monday's return to the field opens a 21-day window for the Seahawks to promote the running back to the active roster. He won't count against the 53-man roster until that point. Given Seattle's lack of a clear receiving specialist in the backfield, McKissic could be in store for a sizable offensive role whenever he's cleared to play.
