Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Scores late TD
McKissic caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.
With the Seahawks behind by two scores, McKissic hauled in both of his targets in the two-minute drill, with the second catch coming in the end zone for Russell Wilson's first passing touchdown of the game. McKissic spent the first 11 games of the season on injured reserve with a foot injury, and he garnered just five touches in six games since then. This was McKissic's third season with Seattle, and he'll become a free agent in March. If he sticks around, his pass-catching abilities could complement Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny in 2019, and his role would increase further if Mike Davis opts to sign elsewhere.
