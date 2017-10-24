Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Shares backfield touches in win at NYG
McKissic had five touches for 33 yards in Seattle's win Sunday at the Giants.
C.J. Prosise, who was coming off an ankle injury, aggravated it after two snaps. He wasn't expected to play much anyway, but that gave McKissic more action. He finished with 23 snaps (Thomas Rawls had 30, Eddie Lacy had 21). McKissic again was quick, elusive and a receiving threat out of the backfield (two receptions for 23 yards). The Seahawks aren't giving up on Prosise, but McKissic has proven enough to warrant touches even if Prosise returns.
