McKissic signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

McKissic emerged as a useful pass-catching back in 2017, taking 46 carries for 187 yards and hauling in 34 of 46 targets for 266 yards, with three touchdowns on 80 touches. The 2016 undrafted free agent will compete for passing-down work with injury-prone C.J. Prosise (ankle), who has made just 11 appearances through two seasons. Both players have backgrounds as college wideouts, but Prosise fits the typical size profile for NFL backs, while McKissic checks in around 195 pounds. Chris Carson and Mike Davis are the other names on the Seattle depth chart at running back heading into the NFL draft.