Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Snags touchdown
McKissic hauled in a 15-yard touchdown and lost a yard on a lone rush during Sunday' 24-10 win over Philadelphia.
McKissic put Seattle up by two scores in the fourth quarter when he split out wide, gave his defender a little stutter step, and broke up field for a wide-open touchdown. It was McKissic's first touchdown since Week 4. Not much makes sense in Seattle's backfield this season and the latest development is the emergence of Mike Davis as a potential lead back - forcing McKissic, Eddie Lacy, and Thomas Rawls to 15 offensive snaps combined on Sunday. Nine of those belonged to McKissic and, while his role is uncertain, his receiving ability should at least get him some more opportunities than Seattle's other backups.
