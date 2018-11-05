Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Still facing uncertain timeline
Coach Pete Carroll said he isn't sure if McKissic (foot) will practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
McKissic is eligible to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game in Los Angeles, but it doesn't like the Seahawks are expecting him back that soon. He's spent the entire season on IR while recovering from a broken bone in his foot, hoping to eventually handle a small role on passing downs.
