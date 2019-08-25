Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Suits up in preseason win
McKissic (undisclosed) rushed six times for 20 yards and brought in all three targets for 11 yards in the Seahawks' 23-15 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday.
McKissic was able to take the field and log a hefty (by preseason standards) nine touches, and he put together a solid accounting of himself in his ongoing battle for the No. 3 running back job with C.J. Prosise. The two backs offer a similar skill set, and their job battle should culminate in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Raiders.
