McKissic (undisclosed) rushed six times for 20 yards and brought in all three targets for 11 yards in the Seahawks' 23-15 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday.

McKissic was able to take the field and log a hefty (by preseason standards) nine touches, and he put together a solid accounting of himself in his ongoing battle for the No. 3 running back job with C.J. Prosise. The two backs offer a similar skill set, and their job battle should culminate in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Raiders.