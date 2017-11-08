Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Tallies 26 yards
McKissic rushed for 12 yards on three carries and added two catches for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to Washington.
McKissic logged 30 offensive snaps on Sunday, just 12 behind lead back Thomas Rawls. The second-year player has a pretty clear role in Seattle, recording five touches in all five of his outings. While he turned heads with two touchdowns in his season debut against Indianapolis, he hasn't scored since and has accounted for just 108 total yards in that four-game span. He's simply a change-of-pace player at this point.
